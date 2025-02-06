Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India and Japan to strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Steel Sector

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The 3rd India-Japan Steel Dialogue was successfully held this week. During the discussions, both sides exchanged insights on the current economic developments in India and Japan, an overview of the steel sector in both countries, the latest trends in the steel industry, the status of steel trade between the two countries, and the international steel market. The Indian delegation highlighted strategic initiatives by the Government of India to promote ease of doing business, sustained growth in steel demand driven by infrastructure investment, and concrete steps such as the release of the Green Steel Report and the Taxonomy of Green Steel. Additionally, India's firm resolve to promote research and development in the sector, coupled with demographic advantages, presents significant opportunities for Japanese investors.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

