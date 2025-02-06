Volumes soar at Dalmia Bharat Ltd counter

Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6806 shares

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2025.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd recorded volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 20.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6806 shares. The stock lost 1.15% to Rs.1,864.45. Volumes stood at 7085 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 2.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24063 shares. The stock slipped 0.17% to Rs.4,407.90. Volumes stood at 6166 shares in the last session.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33167 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.480.50. Volumes stood at 23008 shares in the last session.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd witnessed volume of 91741 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25671 shares. The stock increased 3.55% to Rs.253.85. Volumes stood at 15518 shares in the last session.

Also Read

KNR Constructions Ltd saw volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 43715 shares. The stock increased 6.53% to Rs.299.20. Volumes stood at 77691 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News