Triveni Engg gains on inking pact with Rolls-Royce

Triveni Engineering & Industries rallied 2.80% to Rs 390.70 after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc. to explore collaboration on 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) in India.

John Shade, EVP for US business development and future programs at Rolls-Royce Defense, said, Rolls-Royce has a proven track record of powering some of the worlds most advanced naval platforms, including the U.S. Navy's DDG-51 destroyer. India is a key strategic growth market for RollsRoyce, and we are confident that our industry-leading marine gas turbine generators are an ideal choice to power the Indian Navys future fleet.

Tarun Sawhney, vice chairman & managing director of Triveni Engineering & Industries (Triveni), said, We are excited with this technology collaboration with Rolls-Royce for indigenously manufacturing their cutting-edge proven marine gas turbine generators in India. Such a partnership can not only help us bring advanced technology to power Indias naval defense requirements but also help enhance the capability of the indigenous naval defense ecosystem in the country.

Building on five decades of expertise and experience in rotary engineering and engineered solutions and riding on Indias indigenization journey, our defense business has emerged as a preferred supplier to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with superior technologies and capabilities.

Our expertise lends the versatility needed to take on the development of a range of engineered equipment and systems for different applications. We are also setting up a new multi-modal defense facility with large-scale infrastructure for the manufacture, integration, and testing of various naval marine equipment.

Triveni Engineering & Industries (TEIL) is a diversified industrial conglomerate having core competencies in the areas of sugar, alcohol, power transmission, and water. The company is one of India's largest integrated sugar manufacturers and one of the largest ethanol manufacturers, while making significant contributions in power transmission and in water & wastewater treatment solutions.

Triveni Engineering & Industries consolidated net profit tumbled 69.02% to Rs 42.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 137.40 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) declined 3.27% YoY to Rs 1,268.32 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

