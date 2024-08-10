Aarvee Denims & Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.47% to Rs 13.53 croreNet profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports reported to Rs 22.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.47% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.5310.37 30 OPM %-80.86-101.54 -PBDT28.83-20.82 LP PBT27.72-27.02 LP NP22.58-18.59 LP
