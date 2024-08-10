Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 66.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 751.01 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 66.72% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 751.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 760.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales751.01760.47 -1 OPM %15.4617.00 -PBDT111.61135.77 -18 PBT39.07103.96 -62 NP31.0493.26 -67

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

