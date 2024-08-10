Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 66.72% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.24% to Rs 751.01 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 66.72% to Rs 31.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.24% to Rs 751.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 760.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.751.01760.4715.4617.00111.61135.7739.07103.9631.0493.26

