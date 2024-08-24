Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aashrit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aashrit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 23.44% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net loss of Aashrit Capital reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.44% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.581.28 23 OPM %-18.3535.16 -PBDT-0.290.45 PL PBT-0.290.42 PL NP-0.290.26 PL

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

