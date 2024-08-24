Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam, 0.12%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam, 0.12%, of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).

Betamethasone valerate foam, 0.12% is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

