Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Betamethasone Valerate Foam

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Betamethasone Valerate Foam, 0.12%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Luxiq Foam, 0.12%, of Norvium Bioscience, LLC (Norvium).

Betamethasone valerate foam, 0.12% is a medium potency topical corticosteroid indicated for relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses of the scalp. Refer label for a detailed indication.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 213 ANDA approvals (185 final approvals and 28 tentative approvals) from USFDA.