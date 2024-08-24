Rathi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 131.00 crore

Net profit of Rathi Industries reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 131.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales131.00130.00 1 OPM %1.15-1.28 -PBDT1.50-1.67 LP PBT1.50-1.67 LP NP1.25-27.49 LP

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

