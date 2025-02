Aashrit Capital standalone net profit rises 1681.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.60% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Aashrit Capital rose 1681.40% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 73.60% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3.091.78289.0039.338.930.708.840.597.660.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News