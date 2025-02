Dutron Polymers standalone net profit rises 3.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.46% to Rs 27.09 crore

Net profit of Dutron Polymers rose 3.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.46% to Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.0929.923.733.741.001.010.710.730.530.51

