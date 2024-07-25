Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 542.39 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 14.94% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 542.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales542.39466.81 16 OPM %74.5771.67 -PBDT169.46147.96 15 PBT160.95140.68 14 NP126.10109.71 15

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

