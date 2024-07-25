AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 14.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 542.39 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 14.94% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 542.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 466.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.542.39466.8174.5771.67169.46147.96160.95140.68126.10109.71

