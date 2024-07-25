Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 2793.00 croreNet profit of Adani Green Energy rose 38.51% to Rs 446.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 2793.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2142.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2793.002142.00 30 OPM %86.6597.15 -PBDT1268.00916.00 38 PBT675.00465.00 45 NP446.00322.00 39
