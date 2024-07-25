Nifty July futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX soars 7% to 12.26.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,408, a premium of 1.9points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,406.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 7.40 points or 0.03% to 24,406.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 7.26% to 12.26.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

