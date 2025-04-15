AB Real Estate climbs after arm's booking value surges to Rs 8,000 cr in FY25

Aditya Birla Real Estate rallied 3.39% to Rs 1848.10 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates clocked its highest-ever booking value of Rs 8,000 crore for FY25, up 100% as compared with Rs 3,985 crore in FY24.

This success is underlined by Birla Arika, Gurugram (phase 1) which achieved a record-booking value of approximately Rs 3,100 crore for over 300 units along with multiple successful launches in its Bengaluru market in FY25. The company witnessed a remarkable 17x surge in booking value in its residential sector from FY20 to FY25, displaying a strong growth trajectory and has shown a 100% growth over FY24.

In the last quarter of FY25 the company launched 5 projects across its key markets of NCR, Bengaluru and forayed into the Pune market recording its biggest quarter sales.

Commenting on the companys extraordinary performance in FY25, K.T. Jithendran, MD & CEO, Birla Estates, stated, "Our FY25 performance is a testament to our market choices, right positioning and strong brand. With an exceptional CAGR of 77% from FY20 to FY25, we are among the fastest growing real estate developers in India.

Over the next few years, we aim to expand our business, establishing Birla Estates among the top players in key micro-markets across Mumbai, Pune, NCR, and Bengaluru. With 8 launches slated for FY26, our focus remains on premium and luxury housing, driven by unmatched quality, operational excellence, sustainability and innovation. As we scale, we will continue to create future-ready developments that redefine urban living."

Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly known as Century Textiles and Industries) is established in 1897. It has presence in pulp & paper and real estate sectors.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 40.59 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 83.30 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales fell 3.6% YoY to Rs 946.21 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News