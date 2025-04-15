Capital goods sector likely to see modest profit growth in Q4FY25

India’s capital goods sector is expected to post a modest profit growth during the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by a rebound in order inflows from the defence and transmission segments. This comes even as a broader revival in public and private sector ordering remains elusive.

Analysts tracking the sector expect improved execution and a healthy backlog to drive revenue growth.

Bloomberg analysts’ poll shows a likely double-digit growth in net sales, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profit after tax (PAT) for most companies in this segment.

Analysts with brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said: “For our coverage universe, we expect revenue growth of 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and profit after tax (PAT) growth of 6 per cent. We believe valuation re-rating for the sector is still some time away and will be driven only after a meaningful outperformance of capex, order inflows, and margins.”

According to Elara Capital, capital goods companies, excluding Larsen & Toubro, saw a surge of 89 per cent Y-o-Y in order inflows during the quarter, amounting to ₹1.4 trillion. This was led by an over threefold jump in defence-related orders, including a ₹62,700 crore contract awarded to Hindustan Aeronautics for the supply of 156 light combat helicopters. Elara added that the uptick was broad-based across power, transmission, water and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well. “We expect our capital goods coverage universe sales growth of 6 per cent in Q4FY25 based on healthy industrial demand and execution backed by robust backlog,” the brokerage said in its April note.

For India’s largest engineering firm, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), analysts expect consolidated revenue growth of 19 per cent, and a 9 per cent core business Ebitda margin — down 50 basis points (bps) from a year ago — as more projects reach the margin recognition threshold and as legacy orders near completion. While the defence and transmission sectors saw strong traction, a broad-based pickup across the central and private sectors was still missing, according to Motilal Oswal. “With fairly decent order inflows for transmission companies as well as L&T, the focus should now be on the timely execution of the current order book,” the brokerage said.

ABB and Siemens are likely to post double-digit revenue growth on the back of robust backlogs, according to Elara Capital. It added that Thermax and Cummins are also expected to deliver healthy top-line numbers. Copper, aluminium and hot rolled coil prices rose 9 per cent, 5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, on a sequential basis during the March quarter. With nearly 45 per cent of EPC backlogs under fixed-price contracts, any sustained increase in commodity costs could weigh on future margins, said analysts at Motilal Oswal. Export demand, particularly in defence, could also provide some upside in the quarters ahead.