Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 5.64%, NIFTY jumps 2.19%

Nifty Realty index closed up 5.64% at 834.75 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd added 8.48%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 8.14% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 6.74%. The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 4.74% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 3.39% and Nifty Metal index increased 3.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 2.19% to close at 23328.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 2.10% to close at 76734.89 today.

