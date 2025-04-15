Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 19.80% to 16.13.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,364.40, a premium of 35.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 23,328.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 500 points or 2.19% to 23,328.55.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

