ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 64.80% to Rs 565.61 crore

Net loss of ABans Enterprises reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.80% to Rs 565.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 343.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.36% to Rs 9.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 1770.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1867.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales565.61343.21 65 1770.841867.21 -5 OPM %1.360.74 -1.700.75 - PBDT5.301.87 183 22.7019.77 15 PBT4.841.53 216 21.0118.39 14 NP-1.321.31 PL 9.2816.68 -44

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

