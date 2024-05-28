Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yash Management &amp; Satelite reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 84.06% to Rs 23.21 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 84.06% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.70% to Rs 41.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.2112.61 84 41.2232.28 28 OPM %9.78-4.52 --4.25-2.70 - PBDT2.32-0.59 LP -1.39-0.29 -379 PBT2.20-0.90 LP -2.08-1.36 -53 NP1.70-0.63 LP -0.54-0.49 -10

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

