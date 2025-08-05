ABB India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5059, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 32.24% in last one year as compared to a 2.63% rally in NIFTY and a 17.92% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

ABB India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5059, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 24624.55. The Sensex is at 80672.42, down 0.43%.ABB India Ltd has eased around 13.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34923.45, down 0.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.2 lakh shares in last one month.