Anant Raj operationalizes 22 MW IT load capacity at Haryana-based data center campuses

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Anant Raj has announced the operationalizing of an additional 22 MW of IT load capacity at its data center campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana, taking the company's total data center capacity to 28 MW including cloud services.

The company has projected that revenue from its data center and cloud services business will grow to approximately Rs 1,200 crore by FY27 and scale up to nearly Rs 9,000 crore by FY32, underscoring the high-growth potential of the segment.

The company aims to reach 63 MW IT load capacity by FY27, and a massive 307 MW by FY32 across three key locationsPanchkula, Manesar, and Rai.

Amit Sarin, managing director, Anant Raj, said: With unwavering focus on execution, we have consistently delivered on the commitments we made to the market.

The operationalization of the new Data Center facility campus at Panchkula and expansion of capacity at Manesar, has marked a key milestone in our long-term growth strategy in data center and cloud services business.

This achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our teams and the steadfast support of our investors and partners. We remain confident in our trajectory to scale operations to 63 MW by FY27 and further expand to an impressive 307 MW by FY32, in line with our strategic vision.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to uphold this track record and continue delivering sustainable growth and value creation."

Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.

The company reported 38.33% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.88 crore on a 25.56% rise in net sales to Rs 592.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 564.80 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

