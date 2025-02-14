Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 27903.95, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27903.95, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Abbott India Ltd has added around 0.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21427.1, down 3.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6806 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17286 shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 27990.95, down 1.42% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 45.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

