Mphasis Ltd down for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2547.65, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 5.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2547.65, down 2.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 8.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41315.55, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2560, down 1.88% on the day. Mphasis Ltd tumbled 5.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News