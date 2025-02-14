Coforge Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 7753.9, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 16.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7753.9, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Coforge Ltd has lost around 9.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41315.55, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7832.45, down 0.92% on the day. Coforge Ltd jumped 16.69% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 74.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

