L&T Technology Services Ltd slips for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5000.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5000.5, down 0.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.L&T Technology Services Ltd has added around 3.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41315.55, down 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83142 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5019.75, down 0.44% on the day. L&T Technology Services Ltd tumbled 7.95% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 8.36% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 43.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

