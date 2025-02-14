Petronet LNG Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Petronet LNG Ltd is quoting at Rs 285.8, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Petronet LNG Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 285.8, down 3.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 22830.85. The Sensex is at 75660.79, down 0.63%.Petronet LNG Ltd has eased around 12.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Petronet LNG Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31286.8, down 2.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 285.8, down 4.08% on the day. Petronet LNG Ltd jumped 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 4.2% rally in NIFTY and a 23.59% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 12.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

