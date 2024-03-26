Abbott India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 26815, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.15% in last one year as compared to a 29.88% rally in NIFTY and a 58.72% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Abbott India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26815, down 0.93% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22061.55. The Sensex is at 72651.46, down 0.25%.Abbott India Ltd has lost around 6.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18815.6, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10058 shares today, compared to the daily average of 12588 shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 26919.55, down 0.68% on the day. Abbott India Ltd jumped 25.15% in last one year as compared to a 29.88% rally in NIFTY and a 58.72% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 50.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News