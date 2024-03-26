Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 6923.85, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6923.85, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22049.7. The Sensex is at 72613.39, down 0.3%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 5.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20783.55, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6939.4, up 2.33% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 23.79% in last one year as compared to a 29.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.77% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 34.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

