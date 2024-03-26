Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Permanent Magnets Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2024.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Permanent Magnets Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 110.75 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 48878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18635 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd soared 18.19% to Rs 24.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17139 shares in the past one month.

Permanent Magnets Ltd surged 12.21% to Rs 1205.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15038 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd rose 11.81% to Rs 160. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5956 shares in the past one month.

Deep Industries Ltd spurt 10.38% to Rs 320.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19050 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News