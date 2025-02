Abbott India standalone net profit rises 16.01% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 1614.28 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 16.01% to Rs 360.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 310.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 1614.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1437.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1614.281437.1427.0126.98505.58440.13487.59422.16360.78310.98

