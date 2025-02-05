Zydus Lifesciences Q3 PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 1,023 cr

Zydus Lifesciences reported 29.62% jump in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,023.5 crore inQ3 FY25 compared with Rs 789.6 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 16.96% YoY to Rs 5,269.1 crore during thr quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 27.94% to Rs 1,184.1 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 925.5 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 1387.6 crore, up 26% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 26.3%, which is an improvement of 180 bps on a YoY basis.

Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs 503.1 crore in Q3 FY25, which represented 9.5% of revenues. Additionally, organic capital expenditures (Capex) stood at Rs 290.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

In terms of segment revenue, India formulations business grew by 5% YoY to Rs 1,498.2 crore.

Revenue from US Formulation business stood at Rs 2,409.6 crore in Q3 FY25, up 30.8% YoY. The business accounted for 47% of consolidated revenues. In constant currency terms, the business registered revenues of $285 million.

Consumer wellness generated Rs 448.8 crore in revenue, registering a 13% YoY growth. This segment accounted for 9% of the companys consolidated revenues.

Revenue from International Markets formulations business stood at Rs 570.2 crore, up 16% YoY. The business accounted for 11% of consolidated revenues. The business continued to deliver healthy growth with all major markets contributing to the growth during the quarter.

The API business generated revenue of Rs 170.3 crore, down 19% YoY. This segment contributed 3% to the companys consolidated revenues.

The alliances and others segment generated revenue of Rs 26.4 crore, registering a YoY growth of 33%. This segment contributed 1% to the companys consolidated revenues.

Sharvil Patel, managing director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, We are pleased with the sustained growth momentum across our key businesses that has driven our Q3 performance. Our robust product portfolio execution in the US, market share gain in focused therapy segments and brands in India, and strategic leveraging of our global portfolio in International Markets position us well for future growth. We are on track to achieve our fiscal year 2025 goal of double-digit growth across our key businesses, coupled with improved profitability. Looking ahead, we are strategically building growth levers to ensure sustained success, with patient centricity and quality at the core of our operations.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The scip rose 0.58% to Rs 979.10 on the BSE.

