Tega Inds spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Tega Industries surged 12.48% to Rs 1,722.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.31% to Rs 54.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 35.61 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations grew 20.29% to Rs 409.26 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 71.60 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 70.51% from Rs 41.99 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased 14.57% to Rs 350.13 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 305.59 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 184.33 crore (up 9.10% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 65.64 crore (up 12.53% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 6.34 crore (down 15.57% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from consumables products stood at Rs 355.64 crore (up 24.48% YoY) and revenue from equipment stood at Rs 54.70 crore (down 2.72% YoY) during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.89% to Rs 98.21 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 104.36 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations rose 11.85% YoY to Rs 1,102.54 crore in 9M FY25.

Tega Industries is engaged in the activity of designing, manufacturing and installation of process equipment and accessories to cater the mineral processing, mining, material handling and environment industries.

