Symphony Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2025.

Symphony Ltd crashed 8.33% to Rs 1308.75 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36766 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7394 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 5.66% to Rs 531.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96062 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd lost 5.35% to Rs 3356.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5360 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 19.58. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd slipped 4.79% to Rs 4349. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1522 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

