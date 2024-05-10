Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Abbott India standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 1438.63 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 24.04% to Rs 287.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 1438.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.52% to Rs 1201.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 949.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 5848.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5348.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1438.631343.08 7 5848.915348.73 9 OPM %22.9120.86 -24.8422.54 - PBDT407.87325.75 25 1688.921343.79 26 PBT389.68308.41 26 1617.751273.82 27 NP287.06231.42 24 1201.22949.41 27

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

