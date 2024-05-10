Abbott India standalone net profit rises 24.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.11% to Rs 1438.63 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 24.04% to Rs 287.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 1438.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1343.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.52% to Rs 1201.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 949.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 5848.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5348.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1438.631343.085848.915348.7322.9120.8624.8422.54407.87325.751688.921343.79389.68308.411617.751273.82287.06231.421201.22949.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News