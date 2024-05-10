Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 28.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.18% to Rs 105.58 crore

Net profit of Moksh Ornaments declined 28.14% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 105.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.96% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 449.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

105.58104.35449.20446.592.573.622.712.292.102.998.678.632.062.958.508.481.431.996.256.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News