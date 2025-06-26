AbhiBus (ixigo's bus biz) partners with CheckMyBus to simplify bus travel in India

AbhiBus (ixigo's bus business), one of India's leading online bus ticketing platforms, has entered into a partnership with CheckMyBus, a Germany-based global intercity bus metasearch engine. Through this collaboration, CheckMyBus will integrate AbhiBus's extensive network of 4,000+ bus operators and 3.5 lakh+ routes across India, making it easier than ever for both international and domestic travellers to search and book intercity and last-mile bus journeys across the country.

CheckMyBus operates in over 90 countries, across 21 local domains and 12 languages, offering a one-stop comparison platform for intercity transport. With this integration, travellers from around the world can now access India's vast and diverse bus network on a global platform, gaining visibility into routes, schedules and prices alongside other modes of transport.