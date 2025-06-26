Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alok Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2025.

Alok Industries Ltd, Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and Rajesh Exports Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 June 2025.

Apar Industries Ltd surged 7.85% to Rs 8714.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4703 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd soared 5.67% to Rs 20.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.53 lakh shares in the past one month. Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 5.28% to Rs 524.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21997 shares in the past one month. Jai Balaji Industries Ltd exploded 5.25% to Rs 123.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.