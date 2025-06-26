Cummins India launches its Battery Energy Storage Systems products

Cummins India announced the launch of its Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), expanding its sustainable solutions portfolio in line with Destination Zero strategy. This state-of-the-art energy storage solution is designed to support India's clean energy transition and strengthen the reliability of country's power infrastructure.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is emerging as reliable and efficient technology for addressing the energy transition requirements of key industries such as manufacturing, data centers, commercial realty, and mining. These systems enable seamless integration of clean, renewable, and intermittent energy sources like solar and wind with the existing power infrastructure. This ensures that customers can maximize renewable energy use and optimize energy costs through peak shaving and energy shifting.

Commenting on the launch, Shveta Arya, Managing Director, Cummins India Limited, said, India's energy mix is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by ambitious climate commitments, rapid adoption of renewables, and a national focus on clean and inclusive growth. At Cummins, we recognize this pivotal moment as an opportunity to innovate with purpose. Our Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) is a crucial enabler in this transition. It offers a reliable, scalable, and sustainable foundation for the energy ecosystem of tomorrow. Through this launch, we are proud to support India's journey towards net-zero emissions by 2070 and power possibilities for generations to come.