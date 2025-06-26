Aurionpro implements Automated Fare Collection for public transport in Egypt

Aurionpro Solutions announced a significant win to implement its Automated Fare Collection (AFC) system for the public transport system in Egypt. This prestigious project marks a major step forward in expanding Aurionpro's footprint across the Middle East and Africa region.

The project will be executed by Aurionpro Transit, the Company's dedicated mobility arm, in collaboration with MasterCard, combining Aurionpro's cutting-edge transit technologies with MasterCard's global expertise in payments and mobility. This powerful partnership aims to deliver a seamless, efficient, and digitally advanced fare collection experience for commuters, aligned with Egypt's vision for a modern, connected public transport infrastructure.

As part of this engagement, Aurionpro Transit will lead the end-to-end technology rollout of the Automated Fare Collection system, which is set to transform Egypt's rapidly evolving public transport sector. The scope of the project includes the deployment of advanced Validators and Mobile Data Terminals (MDTs), along with a comprehensive open-loop software solution. This solution will be fully integrated with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, enabling secured, seamless, and contactless fare payments across the network.

This initiative is the result of a tri-party agreement between Mastercard, the National Bank of Egypt, and Mwasalat Misr Group, a leading operator in Egypt's mass transit ecosystem. The agreement aims to digitize ticketing payments for the Mwasalat Misr Group's mass transit fleetempowering commuters to seamlessly book and pay for their journeys using payment cards. Fare collection in Egypt's public transport sector has long been dominated by cash transactions, limiting access to modern financial services. With the introduction of this new system, commuters will be able to make real-time paymentswhether onboard or through digital platformsushering in a faster and more convenient travel experience. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in supporting Egypt's broader Vision 2030 for a cashless, inclusive, and digitally enabled economy.