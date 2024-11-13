Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 135.71% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 135.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.330.1436.3678.570.190.110.190.110.190.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News