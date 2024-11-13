Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company standalone net profit rises 72.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 135.71% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Abhijit Trading Company rose 72.73% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 135.71% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.330.14 136 OPM %36.3678.57 -PBDT0.190.11 73 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.190.11 73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets down

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story