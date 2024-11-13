Banas Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.35 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.87% to Rs 8.20 crore

Net loss of Banas Finance reported to Rs 10.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.87% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.2017.40-126.7176.67-10.1517.42-10.1517.42-10.3517.42

