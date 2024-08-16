Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 78.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 57.73% to Rs 2.79 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 78.79% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.73% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.796.60 -58 OPM %88.8995.61 -PBDT1.386.05 -77 PBT1.386.05 -77 NP1.125.28 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News