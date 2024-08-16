Hindusthan National Glass & Industries standalone net profit declines 46.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.03% to Rs 553.61 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries declined 46.61% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.03% to Rs 553.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 701.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.553.61701.0510.8112.9765.60110.4046.2787.1846.4987.07

