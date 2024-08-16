Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries standalone net profit declines 46.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 21.03% to Rs 553.61 crore

Net profit of Hindusthan National Glass & Industries declined 46.61% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 87.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.03% to Rs 553.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 701.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales553.61701.05 -21 OPM %10.8112.97 -PBDT65.60110.40 -41 PBT46.2787.18 -47 NP46.4987.07 -47

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

