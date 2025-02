ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 38.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.31% to Rs 28.24 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 38.74% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.31% to Rs 28.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.28.2420.8726.1711.169.003.668.052.843.512.53

