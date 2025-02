Amines & Plasticizers consolidated net profit declines 1.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 190.79 crore

Net profit of Amines & Plasticizers declined 1.21% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 190.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 175.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.190.79175.278.899.7114.6114.6713.2013.399.769.88

