The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced adjustments to its indices following the reclassification of Brightcom Group to the Z category (BZ series), effective 26 April 2024. This change is based on NSE circular NSE/CML/61602 dated 15 April 2024.

The rebalancing will take effect at the close of business on 25 April 2024, impacting the following indices:

* Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Total Market: Brightcom Group will be removed from both indices. Supreme Petrochem will be added as a replacement.

* Nifty 500 Value 50: Brightcom Group will be excluded from the index. IIFL Finance will be included to take its place.

