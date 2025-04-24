ACC standalone net profit declines 1.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 6008.52 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 1.76% to Rs 735.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 748.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 6008.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5398.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 2424.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2124.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 21668.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19952.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6008.525398.1121668.1119952.2313.3215.5113.9215.32977.96892.593966.873395.35724.63661.523010.662519.08735.39748.542424.562124.24

