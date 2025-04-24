Refex Inds Q4 PAT climbs 41% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Refex Industries reported 41.03% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 48.32 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with Rs 34.26 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 83.36% YoY to Rs 627.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 59.52 crore in Q4 FY25, up 62.71% as against Rs 36.58 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

On the segmental front, revenue from the ash & coal handling business stood at Rs 591.69 crore, marking a 94.52% YoY increase. Revenue from refrigerant gas manufacturing (refilling) and sales was Rs 16.60 crore, down 30.89% YoY. Revenue from electric vehicles stood at Rs 15.45 crore, reflecting a 210.86% YoY increase during the period under review.

Additionally, revenue from power trading dropped 41.23% YoY to Rs 1.24 crore, while revenue from solar power generation and related activities increased 14.40% YoY to Rs 2.78 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 69.14% to Rs 158.78 crore on a 78.44% surge in revenue to Rs 2,467.66 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Anil Jain, chairman & managing director of Refex Industries said, FY25 marks another defining chapter in our journey as we continue to steer Refex towards sustainable, future-focused growth. Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and the strategic realignments weve made across key verticals.

During the year, we made decisive moves to strengthen and expand our green mobility verticala segment we are actively investing in for long-term growth. The recent realignment of our Bengaluru operations w.r.t. the phase out of our airport taxi operations reflects our sharpened focus on B2B and B2B2C opportunities that will be anchored in long-term partnerships and stable demand.

In the renewable energy space, we advanced our clean energy strategy with the formation of Venwind Refex Power Limited that will focus on manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of wind turbines. Another step-down subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power Services, was incorporated, which will undertake O&M services for wind.

As we scale sustainably across sectors, Refex remains steadfast in its purpose to enable Indias green transition while creating enduring value for all.

Refex Industries, headquartered in Chennai, is a pioneer in sustainability-driven solutions in India. With over 22 years of expertise, it has built a diverse portfolio encompassing ash and coal handling, eco-friendly refrigerant gases, power trading, and green mobility initiatives. Furthering its commitment to sustainability, it has forayed into electric mobility through its subsidiary, Refex Green Mobility. This division offers electric vehicle (EV) services for passenger mobility, addressing corporate transportation needs and B2B2C use cases with four-wheeler EVs.

The counter slipped 3.32% to Rs 470 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News