At meeting held on 24 April 2025

The Board of Interglobe Aviation at its meeting held on 24 April 2025 has approved the appointment of Michael G. Whitaker (DIN:02846728) as an Independent Director. The Board has taken note of completion of tenure of Dr. V. Sumantran (DIN: 02153989) as an Independent Director effective 28 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News