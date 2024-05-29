Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 169.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 169.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 700.00 crore

Net Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 169.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 208.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 700.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 678.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 463.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 559.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 2798.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2651.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales700.00678.00 3 2798.002651.00 6 OPM %-14.710.44 -1.393.81 - PBDT-122.00-41.00 -198 -183.00-79.00 -132 PBT-180.00-97.00 -86 -406.00-330.00 -23 NP-169.00-208.00 19 -463.00-559.00 17

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

