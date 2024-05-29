Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 169.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 700.00 crore

Net Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 169.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 208.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 700.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 678.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 463.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 559.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.55% to Rs 2798.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2651.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

700.00678.002798.002651.00-14.710.441.393.81-122.00-41.00-183.00-79.00-180.00-97.00-406.00-330.00-169.00-208.00-463.00-559.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News